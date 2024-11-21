NAMRU EURAFCENT Corspman Named 2024 NMR&D Sailor of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 22, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Kirk Ashley Young, a biomedical equipment technician with Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) EURAFCENT and the Navy Medicine Research & Development (NMR&D) 2024 Sailor of the Year, poses for a photo aboard Naval Air Station Sigonella. NAMRU EURAFCENT conducts infectious disease research and surveillance to study, monitor and detect emerging and re-emerging disease threats of military and public health importance, and to develop mitigation strategies against these threats in partnership with host nations and international and U.S. agencies in U.S. AFRICOM, CENTCOM, and EUCOM areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Greta Ruffino/Released)