Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAMRU EURAFCENT Corspman Named 2024 NMR&D Sailor of the Year

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAMRU EURAFCENT Corspman Named 2024 NMR&amp;D Sailor of the Year

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Greta Ruffino 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 22, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Kirk Ashley Young, a biomedical equipment technician with Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) EURAFCENT and the Navy Medicine Research & Development (NMR&D) 2024 Sailor of the Year, poses for a photo aboard Naval Air Station Sigonella. NAMRU EURAFCENT conducts infectious disease research and surveillance to study, monitor and detect emerging and re-emerging disease threats of military and public health importance, and to develop mitigation strategies against these threats in partnership with host nations and international and U.S. agencies in U.S. AFRICOM, CENTCOM, and EUCOM areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Greta Ruffino/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 10:25
    Photo ID: 8767620
    VIRIN: 241122-N-JP042-1001
    Resolution: 3984x2656
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAMRU EURAFCENT Corspman Named 2024 NMR&D Sailor of the Year, by Greta Ruffino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAMRU EURAFCENT Corspman Named 2024 NMR&amp;D Sailor of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download