Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Woodson Health Clinic Achieves Prestigious CAP Accreditation

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Woodson Health Clinic Achieves Prestigious CAP Accreditation

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Photo by Russell Tafuri 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL - Woodson Health Clinic recently demonstrated its commitment to excellence in laboratory testing by passing a rigorous inspection by the College of American Pathologists. The inspection verified the clinic's compliance with over 120 standards and requirements, solidifying its position as a trusted provider of high-quality laboratory services.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 08:57
    Photo ID: 8767475
    VIRIN: 200828-A-DD678-1022
    Resolution: 600x400
    Size: 211.22 KB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Woodson Health Clinic Achieves Prestigious CAP Accreditation, by Russell Tafuri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Woodson Health Clinic Achieves Prestigious CAP Accreditation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BACH WOODSON

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download