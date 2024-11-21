Woodson Health Clinic Achieves Prestigious CAP Accreditation

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL - Woodson Health Clinic recently demonstrated its commitment to excellence in laboratory testing by passing a rigorous inspection by the College of American Pathologists. The inspection verified the clinic's compliance with over 120 standards and requirements, solidifying its position as a trusted provider of high-quality laboratory services.
