Thanksgiving at LRMC

Service members, employees, and staff from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center attend a Thanksgiving meal served by senior leaders and commanders at Landstuhl, Germany, on Nov. 20, 2024. The event was held to show appreciation for their dedication and support of the mission to provide world-class care to the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (DoD photo by Travis Jones)