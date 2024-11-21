Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thanksgiving at LRMC

    Thanksgiving at LRMC

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Service members, employees, and staff from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center attend a Thanksgiving meal served by senior leaders and commanders at Landstuhl, Germany, on Nov. 20, 2024. The event was held to show appreciation for their dedication and support of the mission to provide world-class care to the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (DoD photo by Travis Jones)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 07:40
    Photo ID: 8767298
    VIRIN: 241120-D-SH479-2386
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.49 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
    This work, Thanksgiving at LRMC [Image 16 of 16], by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

