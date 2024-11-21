Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARAT Brunei 2024: Sports Day [Image 4 of 10]

    CARAT Brunei 2024: Sports Day

    BRUNEI

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Grooman 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    MUARA, Brunei (Nov. 21, 2024) – U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, play a match of volleyball with members of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces during a sports day event at Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2024, Nov. 21. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)

