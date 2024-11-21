George Washington returns to Yokosuka

241122-N-FA353-1352 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 22, 2024) Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th addresses civilian media during a welcoming ceremony for the Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during its arrival to Yokosuka, Japan, Nov. 22, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)
