    George Washington returns to Yokosuka [Image 3 of 8]

    George Washington returns to Yokosuka

    JAPAN

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    241122-N-FA353-1305 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 22, 2024) The Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) arrives in Yokosuka while Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, left, and Hon. Rahm Emanuel, U.S. ambassador to Japan,right, address families in Yokosuka, Japan, Nov. 22, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

    George Washington returns to Yokosuka
