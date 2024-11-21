Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS George Washington Arrives at CFAY [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS George Washington Arrives at CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 22, 2024) — Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), pulls into Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. George Washington is 7th Fleet's premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States' commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy's largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 04:25
    Photo ID: 8767118
    VIRIN: 241122-N-JT445-1049
    Resolution: 6474x4247
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George Washington Arrives at CFAY [Image 2 of 2], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS George Washington Arrives at CFAY
    USS George Washington Arrives at CFAY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 73
    homecoming
    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS George Washington

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download