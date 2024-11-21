USS George Washington Arrives at CFAY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 22, 2024) — Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), pulls into Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. George Washington is 7th Fleet's premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States' commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy's largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)