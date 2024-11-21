U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen F. Jost, commander, United States Forces Japan and 5th Air Force, attends the arrival ceremony of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Nov. 22, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah Mesimer)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 02:35
|Photo ID:
|8767004
|VIRIN:
|241122-M-GB409-1025
|Resolution:
|8056x5371
|Size:
|5.01 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS George Washington arrives at Yokosuka [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.