USS George Washington arrives at Yokosuka

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen F. Jost, commander, United States Forces Japan and 5th Air Force, left, attends the arrival ceremony of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Nov. 22, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah Mesimer)