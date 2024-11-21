Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-46A Pegasus soar within the CENTCOM AOR [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    KC-46A Pegasus soar within the CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 133rd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron flies within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 15, 2024. The KC-46 is the Air Force’s newest aerial refueling platform, which started its first operational deployment to the USCENTCOM AOR in early October. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 00:19
    Photo ID: 8766915
    VIRIN: 241115-F-LY429-1172
    Resolution: 4386x2467
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46A Pegasus soar within the CENTCOM AOR [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KC-46A Pegasus soar within the CENTCOM AOR
    KC-46A Pegasus soar within the CENTCOM AOR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    takeoff
    AFCENT
    Pegasus
    Refueler
    KC-46A

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download