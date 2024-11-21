KC-46A Pegasus soar within the CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 133rd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron flies within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 15, 2024. The KC-46 is the Air Force’s newest aerial refueling platform, which started its first operational deployment to the USCENTCOM AOR in early October. (U.S. Air Force photo)