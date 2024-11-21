Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st MAW Marines visit Iwo To [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1st MAW Marines visit Iwo To

    IWO TO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Sotodavila 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft wing hike down Mount Suribachi to the landing beach on the island of on Iwo To, Tokyo Prefecture, Japan, Nov. 19, 2024. The battle of Iwo Jima, one of the bloodiest battles of World War II, took place on Iwo To 79 years ago. The Marines visited to learn about the history behind the battle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Sotodavila)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 23:43
    Photo ID: 8766895
    VIRIN: 241119-M-JH235-1196
    Resolution: 3638x2425
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: IWO TO, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st MAW Marines visit Iwo To [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ryan Sotodavila, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st MAW Marines visit Iwo To
    1st MAW Marines visit Iwo To
    1st MAW Marines visit Iwo To
    1st MAW Marines visit Iwo To
    1st MAW Marines visit Iwo To

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iwo Jima
    Memorial
    WW2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download