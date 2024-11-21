1st MAW Marines visit Iwo To

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing hiking to the top of Mount Suribachi on the island of on Iwo To, Tokyo Prefecture, Japan, Nov. 19, 2024. The battle of Iwo Jima, one of the bloodiest battles of World War II, took place on Iwo To 79 years ago. The Marines visited to learn about the history behind the battle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Sotodavila)