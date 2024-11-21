241122-N-FA353-1999 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 22, 2024)
Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, greets families during an arrival ceremony of the Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in Yokosuka, Japan, Nov. 22, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 23:09
|Photo ID:
|8766882
|VIRIN:
|241122-N-FA353-1999
|Resolution:
|4887x3491
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, George Washington returns to Yokosuka [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.