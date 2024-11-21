George Washington returns to Yokosuka

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241122-N-FA353-1999 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 22, 2024)

Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, greets families during an arrival ceremony of the Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in Yokosuka, Japan, Nov. 22, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)