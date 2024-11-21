Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    George Washington returns to Yokosuka [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    George Washington returns to Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    241122-N-FA353-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 22, 2024)
    Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet and Hon. Rahm Emanuel, U.S. ambassador to Japan, prepare to welcome Sailors assigned to the Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during its arrival to Yokosuka, Japan, Nov. 22, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 23:09
    Photo ID: 8766881
    VIRIN: 241122-N-FA353-1001
    Resolution: 5927x4234
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington returns to Yokosuka [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    George Washington returns to Yokosuka
    George Washington returns to Yokosuka

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet
    U.S. Navy
    7th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download