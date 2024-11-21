Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. George Washington returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 6 of 8]

    U.S. George Washington returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    JAPAN

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Seaman Geoffrey Ottinger 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Rear Adm. Gregory Newkirk, Commander, Task Force 70, and Capt. Tim Waits, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) speaks to Japan local media outlets during a press conference on the pier after George Washington returned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Nov. 22, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey L. Ottinger)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. George Washington returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 8 of 8], by SN Geoffrey Ottinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

