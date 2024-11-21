U.S. George Washington returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Gregory Newkirk, Commander, Task Force 70, and Capt. Tim Waits, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) speaks to Japan local media outlets during a press conference on the pier after George Washington returned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Nov. 22, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey L. Ottinger)