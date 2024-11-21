Team Tripoli Participates In Trivia Night

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241119-N-CO542-3015



Chief Warrant Officer 4 Latresha Williams, the assistant first lieutenant aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA7) participates in trivia night on the mess decks, Nov. 19, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Tripoli is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)