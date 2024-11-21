Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Tripoli Participates In Trivia Night [Image 1 of 2]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241119-N-CO542-3015

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Latresha Williams, the assistant first lieutenant aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA7) participates in trivia night on the mess decks, Nov. 19, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Tripoli is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

