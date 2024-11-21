George Washington Arrives in Yokosuka

241122-N-WM182-2031 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 22, 2024) The Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) arrives in Yokosuka, Nov. 22, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)
|11.22.2024
|11.21.2024 22:10
|8766831
|241122-N-WM182-2031
|3773x2695
|1.41 MB
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|9
|1
