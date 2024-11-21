Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    George Washington Arrives in Yokosuka [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    George Washington Arrives in Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    241122-N-WM182-2031 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 22, 2024) The Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) arrives in Yokosuka, Nov. 22, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 22:10
    Photo ID: 8766831
    VIRIN: 241122-N-WM182-2031
    Resolution: 3773x2695
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Arrives in Yokosuka [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    George Washington Arrives in Yokosuka
    George Washington Arrives in Yokosuka

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 73
    FDNF
    Forward Deployed
    C7F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download