George Washington Arrives in Yokosuka

241122-N-WM182-1009 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 22, 2024) The Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) arrives in Yokosuka, Nov. 22, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)