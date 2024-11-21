Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    George Washington returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    George Washington returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kyree Rogers 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Seaman Amareon Cooper, from Norfolk, Virginia, assigned to deck department’s forward division, secures line on a capstan in the forecastle as Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Nov. 22, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 21:50
    Photo ID: 8766800
    VIRIN: 241122-N-SO660-1137
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 958.92 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 5 of 5], by SN Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    George Washington returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    George Washington returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    George Washington returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    George Washington returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    George Washington returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FDNF
    CVN73
    Yokosuka
    Warfighter
    RTHP
    USSGW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download