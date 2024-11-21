George Washington returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Andretti Harris, from Lake Charles, Louisiana, assigned to combat systems department’s radar and navigation division heaves line in the forecastle as Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Nov. 22, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)