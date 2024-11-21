Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thanksgiving day graphic for USS Tripoli [Image 20 of 21]

    Thanksgiving day graphic for USS Tripoli

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    A composite graphic depicting "Happy Thanksging From USS Tripoli" made in photoshop, Nov. 11, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Tripoli is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 21:49
    Photo ID: 8766710
    VIRIN: 241121-N-CO542-1001
    Resolution: 2843x2048
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Thanksgiving day graphic for USS Tripoli [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

