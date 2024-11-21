Thanksgiving day graphic for USS Tripoli

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A composite graphic depicting "Happy Thanksging From USS Tripoli" made in photoshop, Nov. 11, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Tripoli is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)