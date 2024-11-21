Team Tripoli Participates In Trivia Night

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241119-N-CO542-3003



Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Celeste Fitzpatrick, from Corpus Christi, Texas, left, and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Devin Harrington, from Pensacola, Florida, participate in trivia night on the mess decks aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 19, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Tripoli is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)