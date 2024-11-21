USS Tripoli Sailors Stand Lookout and Security Watch

241121-N-XP477-1011
Seaman Arthur Marshall, from Jacksonville, Florida, left, and Quartermaster Seaman Joel Smith, from Ridgecrest, California stand a lookout watch aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 21, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Tripoli is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Danian C. Douglas)
