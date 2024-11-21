Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Sailors Stand Lookout and Security Watch [Image 17 of 21]

    USS Tripoli Sailors Stand Lookout and Security Watch

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danian Douglas    

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241121-N-XP477-1011
    Seaman Arthur Marshall, from Jacksonville, Florida, left, and Quartermaster Seaman Joel Smith, from Ridgecrest, California stand a lookout watch aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 21, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Tripoli is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Danian C. Douglas)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 21:49
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
