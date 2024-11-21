Tripoli Performs Flight Operations

241119-N-CO542-1661
Sailors guides an AH-1Z Viper helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169 lands on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 19, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Tripoli is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)
