    Tripoli Performs Flight Operations [Image 14 of 21]

    Tripoli Performs Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241119-N-CO542-1440

    Sailors guides an AH-1Z Viper helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169 lands on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 19, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Tripoli is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

