Date Taken: 11.19.2024 Date Posted: 11.21.2024 17:37 Photo ID: 8766413 VIRIN: 241119-O-CI346-7835 Resolution: 4234x3218 Size: 4.98 MB Location: BETHESDA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Washington Commanders Visit Walter Reed National Military Medical Center [Image 36 of 36], by Christian Lilakos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.