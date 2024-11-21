2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Meredith E. Berger, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment, speaks with Staff Sgt. (Retired) Parker Emhoolah, USMC, during the Native American Heritage Month Celebration at the Pentagon Auditorium, Arlington, Va., Nov. 20, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Kaufmann)