U.S. Army Maj. Lisa M. Northway gives the closing prayer during the Native American Heritage Month Celebration at the Pentagon Auditorium, Arlington, Va., Nov. 20, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Kaufmann)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 14:28
|Photo ID:
|8765945
|VIRIN:
|241120-A-EN202-1069
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|41.2 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration [Image 73 of 73], by Christopher Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.