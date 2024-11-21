2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration

Students from Jemez Valley High School in Jemez Pueblo, New Mexico, perform a traditional youth dance during the Native American Heritage Month Celebration at the Pentagon Auditorium, Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 20, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Kaufmann)
