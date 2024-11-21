Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration [Image 61 of 73]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Christopher Kaufmann 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Students from Jemez Valley High School in Jemez Pueblo, New Mexico, perform a traditional youth dance during the Native American Heritage Month Celebration at the Pentagon Auditorium, Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 20, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Kaufmann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 14:28
    Photo ID: 8765938
    VIRIN: 241120-A-EN202-1063
    Resolution: 7962x5308
    Size: 37.47 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration [Image 73 of 73], by Christopher Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download