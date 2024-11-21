Date Taken: 11.19.2024 Date Posted: 11.21.2024 14:28 Photo ID: 8765936 VIRIN: 241120-A-EN202-1060 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 39.88 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration [Image 73 of 73], by Christopher Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.