Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration [Image 56 of 73]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Christopher Kaufmann 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Army Maj. Patrick Sorensen, Army Training and Doctrine Command, delivers remarks during the Native American Heritage Month Celebration at the Pentagon Auditorium, Arlington, Va., Nov. 20, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Kaufmann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 14:28
    Photo ID: 8765933
    VIRIN: 241120-A-EN202-1057
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 41.07 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration [Image 73 of 73], by Christopher Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration
    2024 Native American Heritage Month Celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download