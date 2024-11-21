Marne Week 2024 Volleyball 603d ASB vs. 3-69 Armor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 603d Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade prepares to serve in the volleyball tournament during Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 20, 2024. The volleyball event is one of many sporting and athletic events that Dogface Soldiers of the 3rd ID participated in to build cohesion and competitive spirit during Marne Week. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)