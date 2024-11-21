Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Week 2024 Volleyball 603d ASB vs. 3-69 Armor [Image 14 of 14]

    Marne Week 2024 Volleyball 603d ASB vs. 3-69 Armor

    FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to 603d Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade prepares to serve in the volleyball tournament during Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 20, 2024. The volleyball event is one of many sporting and athletic events that Dogface Soldiers of the 3rd ID participated in to build cohesion and competitive spirit during Marne Week. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 13:09
    Photo ID: 8765584
    VIRIN: 241120-A-BY519-3002
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 243.55 KB
    Location: FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marne Week 2024 Volleyball 603d ASB vs. 3-69 Armor [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Marne Week
    Marne Air
    Marne Week 2024

