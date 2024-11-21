Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Week 2024: Dodgeball [Image 9 of 10]

    Marne Week 2024: Dodgeball

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Joseph Cooper 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division participate in a dodgeball tournament Nov. 18, 2024 on Fort Stewart, Georgia. The bowling tournament is one of many sporting and athletic events that the Dogface Soldiers of the 3rd ID participated in to build cohesion and competitive spirit during Marne Week. (US Army Photo by Joseph Cooper)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 12:55
    Photo ID: 8765575
    VIRIN: 241119-A-TI396-2369
    Resolution: 6259x4173
    Size: 13.74 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marne Week 2024: Dodgeball [Image 10 of 10], by Joseph Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3ID
    Marne Week
    Rock of The Marne
    ROTM
    Marne Week 2024

