    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Milham 

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia (November 20, 2024) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Daniel Ealey, draws vaccines for a flu shot evolution for Sailors assigned to the Ford-class aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), Nov. 20, 2024. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Milham)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 12:40
    Photo ID: 8765551
    VIRIN: 241120-N-OW182-1182
    Resolution: 5384x3589
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PCU John F. Kennedy SHOTEX [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jacob Milham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Huntington Hall
    flu vaccine
    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

