PCU John F. Kennedy SHOTEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia (November 20, 2024) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Daniel Ealey, draws vaccines for a flu shot evolution for Sailors assigned to the Ford-class aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), Nov. 20, 2024. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Milham)