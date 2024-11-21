PCU John F. Kennedy SHOTEX

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia (November 20, 2024) – Lt. Rocquelle Dishaw administers a vaccine during a flu shot evolution for Sailors assigned to the Ford-class aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), Nov. 20, 2024. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Milham)
