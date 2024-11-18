104th Fighter Wing hosts individual community members and Barnes Air National Guard Base alumni for base tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 104th Fighter Wing hosts a base tour for local individual community members as well as alumni from the 104FW, November 15, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachussetts. Base tours provide the opportunity for community members to meet with Airmen and learn more about the 104FW mission.



(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jay Hewitt)