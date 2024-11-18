Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing hosts individual community members and Barnes Air National Guard Base alumni for base tour [Image 1 of 6]

    104th Fighter Wing hosts individual community members and Barnes Air National Guard Base alumni for base tour

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    The 104th Fighter Wing hosts a base tour for local individual community members as well as alumni from the 104FW, November 15, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachussetts. Base tours provide the opportunity for community members to meet with Airmen and learn more about the 104FW mission.

    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jay Hewitt)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 11:30
    Photo ID: 8765399
    VIRIN: 241115-Z-DY432-1036
    Resolution: 2596x1854
    Size: 534.95 KB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Air Force
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestormer

