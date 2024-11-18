Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Giving Thanks at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton [Image 3 of 5]

    Giving Thanks at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    With a thankful heart and a full plate, Naval Hospital/Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton celebrated the holiday season with its annual Thanksgiving Special Meal, bringing together staff, patients, and their families in the Terrace Dining Facility, November 20, 2024. The menu included homemade bread rolls, roast turkey, honey glazed ham, prime rib, pumpkin pie, and traditional seasonal side dishes. (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

