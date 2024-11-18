Giving Thanks at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Serving it up...NHB/NMRTC Bremerton celebrated the holiday season with its annual Thanksgiving Special Meal, bringing together staff, patients, and their families, November 20, 2024. The menu included homemade bread rolls, roast turkey, honey glazed ham, prime rib, pumpkin pie, and traditional seasonal side dishes. (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).