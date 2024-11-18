241114-N-AC117-1003 Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain N8 Department personnel take a group photo onboard NSA Bahrain, November 14, 2024. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)
NSA Bahrain N8 Department Establishes Value Added Tax Relief Program
