    NSA Bahrain N8 Department Establishes Value Added Tax Relief Program

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Macadam Weissman 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    241114-N-AC117-1003 Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain N8 Department personnel take a group photo onboard NSA Bahrain, November 14, 2024. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

    Bahrain
    CNIC
    NSA Bahrain
    NAVCENT
    U.S. NAVY
    EURAFSWA

