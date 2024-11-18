Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Major General Rafferty Visit

    Major General Rafferty Visit

    ROVANIEMI, FINLAND

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Jolene Cintron 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John Rafferty, commander of 56th Artillery Command, talks to U.S. troops during exercise Dynamic Front 25 at Ravajarvi Training Area, Rovaniemi, Finland, Nov. 19, 2024. Dynamic Front takes place from Nov 4-24 in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire missions, target information, and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)

    VIRIN: 241119-A-FO268-1794
    This work, Major General Rafferty Visit [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

