U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center receive awards during a ceremony in Landstuhl, Germany, on Nov. 15, 2024. The awards honor their selfless service and significant contributions to their unit and community.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 02:44
|Photo ID:
|8764886
|VIRIN:
|241115-D-SH479-2418
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|17.59 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Landstuhl Awards Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.