    Landstuhl Awards Ceremony [Image 7 of 10]

    Landstuhl Awards Ceremony

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center receive awards during a ceremony in Landstuhl, Germany, on Nov. 15, 2024. The awards honor their selfless service and significant contributions to their unit and community.

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 02:43
    Photo ID: 8764884
    VIRIN: 241115-D-SH479-2407
    Resolution: 5428x3619
    Size: 13.6 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Landstuhl Awards Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Trauma
    Military
    Air Force
    Army
    Landstuhl

