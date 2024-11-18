Commander, United Kingdom Carrier Strike Group Visits COMLOG WESTPAC, November 18, 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SINGAPORE (Nov. 18, 2024) Commodore James Blackwell, Commander, United Kingdom Carrier Strike Group, signs a guest logbook during a scheduled visit to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF 73), at Sembawang Naval Installation, Nov. 18, 2024. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)