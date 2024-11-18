SINGAPORE (Nov. 18, 2024) Commodore James Blackwell, Commander, United Kingdom Carrier Strike Group, signs a guest logbook during a scheduled visit to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF 73), at Sembawang Naval Installation, Nov. 18, 2024. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 02:07
|Photo ID:
|8764826
|VIRIN:
|241118-N-ED646-1041
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.19 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, United Kingdom Carrier Strike Group Visits COMLOG WESTPAC, November 18, 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.