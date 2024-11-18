2024 MCAS Iwakuni Tour De Flightline

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A cyclist poses for a photo with their medal during the second annual Tour De Flightline bicycle race at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 17, 2024. The Tour De Flightline is a cycling competition that takes place on the MCAS Iwakuni runway and around the air station, open to both on-base and off-base participants. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Phuchung Nguyen)