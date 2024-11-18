Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 MCAS Iwakuni Tour De Flightline [Image 6 of 14]

    2024 MCAS Iwakuni Tour De Flightline

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Phuchung Nguyen 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A cyclist poses for a photo during the second annual Tour De Flightline bicycle race at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 17, 2024. The Tour De Flightline is a cycling competition that takes place on the MCAS Iwakuni runway and around the air station, open to both on-base and off-base participants. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Phuchung Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 01:31
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Japan
    Air Station
    Competition
    Marines
    U.S.-Japan
    Tour De Flightline

