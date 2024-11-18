Expeditionary Warfare training onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YORKTOWN, Va. (November 19, 2024) An instructor from Rigid Tactical provides an orientation and training walkthrough to Sailors assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 8 (MSRON-8) at an expeditionary warfare training area onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. MSRON-8 is responsible for maintaining unit-level readiness of its assigned companies, including training individuals to deploy in support of mission tasking. MSRON 8 is a multiservice (Navy/Coast Guard) hardware-equipped, C4ISR embedded, deployable asset that provides centralized planning, control, coordination and integration of its Boat and Security Departments. MSRON 8’s Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection (AT/FP) missions include harbor and homeland defense, coastal surveillance and special missions. MSRON 8 conducts Force Protection of strategic shipping and naval vessels operating in the inshore and coastal areas, anchorages and harbors, from bare beach to sophisticated port facilities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).