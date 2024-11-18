Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expeditionary Warfare training onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 5 of 15]

    Expeditionary Warfare training onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, Va. (November 19, 2024) A Sailor assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 8 (MSRON-8) practices searching for and reacting to various threats from a mounted position at an expeditionary warfare training area onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. MSRON-8 is responsible for maintaining unit-level readiness of its assigned companies, including training individuals to deploy in support of mission tasking. MSRON 8 is a multiservice (Navy/Coast Guard) hardware-equipped, C4ISR embedded, deployable asset that provides centralized planning, control, coordination and integration of its Boat and Security Departments. MSRON 8’s Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection (AT/FP) missions include harbor and homeland defense, coastal surveillance and special missions. MSRON 8 conducts Force Protection of strategic shipping and naval vessels operating in the inshore and coastal areas, anchorages and harbors, from bare beach to sophisticated port facilities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 23:57
    Photo ID: 8764729
    VIRIN: 241119-N-TG517-8944
    Resolution: 1901x1309
    Size: 298.38 KB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expeditionary Warfare training onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 15 of 15], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Training area
    Expeditionary Training
    Expeditionary Warfare Training

